RAFTS Recovery group holds community breakfast

MANASQUAN — The RAFTS Recovery group hosted its third community breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 6. Two people were recognized for outstanding efforts for the group.

Laura Campanile and Nicole Federici, co-founders of RAFTS [Recovery Addicts for the Shore], welcomed guests at the Jan. 6 community breakfast, which happens on the first Saturday of each month. At the breakfast, RAFTS members, volunteers and anyone in the public attends to socialize, share experiences, get informed and of course, enjoy some breakfast.

According to the RAFTS website, the group is “a peer-based organization run by people who have dealt with addiction and/or recovery, helping others navigate the process and find a way to successfully achieve and maintain a life free of substance use.”

At the meeting, two people were recognized for their outstanding efforts with the organization. Each breakfast event, two people are honored: one RAFTS volunteer and one community member. This month, Robert Sumski [RAFTS volunteer] and Kristin Meyler [community member] were awarded the certificates for their efforts.

Ms. Campanile and Ms. Federici said they started the organization back in August because there are too many people who need help, that aren’t getting it.

“There are too many people who aren’t sober, and there are too many people who are dying,” Ms. Federici said. “Someone needs to do something.”

