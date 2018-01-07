Microchips and vaccinations offered at Brick animal center

BRICK — The Jersey Shore Animal Center administered low cost vaccinations and microchips for dogs and cats whose owners brought them to the center on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Maria Bongiovanni, volunteer at the center, said it was the facility’s second time offering these low prices. The shelter expected to have about 50 owners bring pets on Saturday.

“There’s a need in the community for low cost vaccines because of the expense, and a lot of people adopt from high-kill shelters from South Carolina, Tennessee and Puerto Rico,” which would likely require more vaccines and treatment to get them in good health.

Vaccines cost $25 per animal and microchips cost $20 per animal. Each owner could bring as many animals as they wanted; one owner brought in an entire litter of kittens, for instance.

Microchipping is a process to place a “rice-sized barcode” in between an animal’s shoulder blades. If the animal was to get lost after that, the center could scan the corresponding barcode on file for that animal and would be able to track it and find it.

A new dog park was opened on Drum Point Road, which Ms. Bongiovanni said was an even better reason for as many animals to get vaccines as possible, so that they could all be at the dog part safely.

Maryann Keseday, of Lakewood, brought her 8-month-old puppy, Cooper, to the center for vaccines. She said that she came to the center because Cooper had not been to the vet yet and needed to come in. He would not be receiving a microchip just yet.

