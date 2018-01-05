Officials identify Point Boro fire victim

POINT PLEASANT — The victim of a blaze that destroyed a single-story residence on Ridgefield Drive earlier this week has been identified.

According to a statement on the Ocean County Prosecutor’s website, 65-year-old Dennis Breuel was the sole occupant of the home.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, law enforcement and firefighters from Point Pleasant, Point Peasant Beach and Brick Township, as well as Point Boro EMS, responded to a structure fire at 1161 Ridgefield Drive shortly before 2 a.m.

“The fire consumed the front portion of a one-story residential structure,” the statement reads.

According to Al Della Fave, spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, responders “fought the fully engulfed structure fire under extremely cold conditions.”

When responders were able to enter the residence once the fire was under control, Mr. Breuel was located in the southeast bedroom, behind the bedroom door.

Officials from the Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit, Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean County Sherriff’s Department CIU, Ocean County Medical Examiner, and Point Pleasant Borough Police Department’s Detective Bureau conducted an investigation into the cause of the structure fire.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation “found that the origin of the fire was located in the southeast corner of the living room,” adding, “The cause of the fire is deemed accidental.”

In addition, “A failure of energized electrical equipment could not be eliminated as the contributing factor.”

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Medical Examiner has determined Mr. Breuel’s cause of death to be inhalation of products of combustion and the manner to be accidental.

