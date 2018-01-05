Jean Ann Zuver

By
Erin Brautigan
-
0
15 views

Jean Ann Zuver, 83, formerly of Bay Head, passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Jean was born in Bronxville, New York, on Feb. 15, 1934 and raised in Ridgewood. In high school she was a Junior National Swimming Champion on the AAU Team.

She graduated magna cum laude from Mount Holyoke College in South

SHARE
Erin Brautigan
Erin Brautigan

Erin Brautigan is a Reporter for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star. She can be reached at 732-223-0076 Ext 26 or by email at ebrautigan@thecoaststar.com.