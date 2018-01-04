Timothy Farrell elected as Wall mayor for 2018

WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee unanimously elected Timothy J. Farrell as the 2018 mayor at the Wednesday, Jan. 3 meeting.

Mayor Farrell previously served as deputy mayor in 2017 and was elected to the committee in 2015.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Wall Township for allowing me the opportunity to serve the governing body as mayor,” Mayor Farrell said following his election.

“I’m honored, humbled to represent this great township.”

The new mayor extended thanks to the Wall Township Police Department, township volunteers, former mayor Dominick DiRocco, the township committee, former committeewoman Ann Marie Conte as well as his wife and four children.

Committeeman Kevin Orender was also formally elected by the committee to serve as deputy mayor for the 2018 term.

Both Mayor Farrell and Deputy Mayor Orender were sworn in by Township Attorney and Assemblyman Sean Kean.

“I’m trying to do everything I can to make this a better town to live in,” Deputy Mayor Orender said following his election.

Also sworn in at the meeting were new Committeeman Carl Braun and incumbent Committeeman George Newberry by Township Clerk Roberta Lang.

