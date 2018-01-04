New administrator, dune project ahead in 2018

LAVALLETTE — With 2017 over and done with, the borough’s mayor is looking forward to an eventful 2018.

As the borough enters the new year, it does so without someone filling the role of borough administrator. Hiring a new administrator will be at the top of the council’s to-do list in 2018.

“I am sorry to have to find a new borough administrator, we had hoped going through this process 18 months ago we would have another person in place that would take us for the next 17 years perhaps,” Mayor Walter LaCicero said.

At the end of 2018, John O. Bennett III resigned as borough administrator after over a year in the job to take a similar position in Woodbridge. He had taken over for Christopher Parlow, who had served the borough for 17 years.

“We got around a little more than 15 candidates and we have it whittled down to five or six,” the mayor said, adding the governing body should be prepared to make the decision in January.

Going into the new year, there is also a question about the federal beach replenishment and whether it will impact the borough’s summer season.

“The biggest question mark for me right now is the beach replenishment project and how is that going to impact our summer here?” Mayor LaCicero said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began work on the Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project, which aims to build a dune system from the Manasquan Inlet to the Barnegat Inlet, protecting 14 miles of beach front in between. The project started in Ortley Beach earlier this year.