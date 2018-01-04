Mayor’s 2018 agenda includes plastic bag restrictions

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s mayor has ambitious expectations for 2018, including a potential ban on the use of plastic bags by Point Beach retailers.

“We’re going to have some hearings on it and some discussions with the businesses,” said Mayor Stephen Reid, who is starting his third year in office after an eventful 2017.

“What I have always had in mind was to have a town like the one that I grew up with,” the mayor said.

This year will be an especially important one for the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix.

After a crash that killed one of the racers in 2017, it is the hope of the mayor and race organizers that this year’s race goes off without a hitch.

“I am looking forward to once again bringing the motor boat race, that is going to be another great opportunity,” the mayor said.

The new year also holds an opportunity for the borough to turn one of its more damaged areas into a public park.

Loughran Point, which had been a concern for the borough last year, seems set to undergo a major beautification project in the coming year.

“Loughran Point is going to be a very big project this year,” Mayor Reid said.

A portion of the sea wall at the inlet had broken away during a winter storm at the beginning of the year and nearby Loughran Point sustained more damage until repairs were made to the wall in December by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.