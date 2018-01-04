Mayor Ducey sworn in to new term by Gov.-elect Murphy

BRICK TOWNSHIP Gov.-elect Phil Murphy joined Mayor John Ducey and the council at the township’s reorganization meeting Monday evening, swearing in the officials and advocating for unity across party lines.

Mr. Murphy swore in Mayor Ducey, Councilwoman Marianna Pontoriero and Councilman Paul Mummolo, each beginning their second terms.

Councilwoman Heather deJong was sworn into her second term by Judge Mark Troncone.

Mr. Murphy lauded the township and its officials, saying, “It’s a community that really works well, where the partisan piece is checked at the door and folks come into this chamber and try to do the right thing by their citizens.”

Mr. Murphy acknowledged how overwhelming the issues facing the township and the country could seem.

“You pick up the paper every morning. Just today property taxes, veterans aren’t getting cared for properly, anti-immigrant stuff. All of the things you feel like you won’t be able to deal with all of this and yet we too infrequently step back and say you know what, this is a great state. This is a great country.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.