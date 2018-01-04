Kyley Toye carries on hockey legacy

BRICK — The Brick Township ice hockey program is known for it’s rich history as one of the best programs in the state, built by former coach Bob Auriemma.

This time it is his great-granddaughter, Kyley Toye, who is making history for the Dragons as she was the second female to score for Brick ice hockey since her mother, Cindy Acropolis Toye, scored in 1996.

“It’s definitely a big honor,” said Kyley. “I didn’t realize it and wasn’t as excited until after, because I didn’t realize how special it was.”

On Dec. 20, Kyley scored her first varsity goal as a freshman in Brick’s 13-5 win over Steinert.

“I feel like it’s a family right of passage,” added Cindy Toye.

Kyley is the first of Auriemma’s great-grandchildren to take the ice for the Dragons and is the first Auriemma descendant on the ice since 2015.

According to Cindy Toye, there has been a family member on the ice for Brick before her time as a Dragon, as well as during and after, up until the two-year gap.

“It’s a proud moment and I know our family is very excited,” she added.

