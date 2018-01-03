Squan OEM gives flood warning

MANASQUAN – The Office of Emergency Management would like to give a warning for minor to moderate coastal flooding, likely to occur on Thursday morning.

“A potent winter storm will bring strong winds, high surf and coastal flooding. Current guidance indicates around 2’ of surge occurring with the storm on Thursday. This surge, combined with a full-moon spring tide will likely result in minor to moderate coastal flooding around the high tide tomorrow morning, which occurs in Manasquan Inlet at 9 a.m.,” according to a press release.



The following areas may be affected by this event:

• Main Street, east of Lockwood, including Watson, Holly, Pearce & Meadow…

• Riddle Way and Pickle Alley

• Second, Third and Fourth Avenues

• Brielle Road, Captains Court and Long Avenue

• Areas that border the Glimmerglass and Watson’s Creek including River and Perrine

• Low-lying areas along Stockton Lake.

The OEM asks that if you live near these areas prone to flooding, please take necessary action to “secure outdoor objects and move vehicles to higher ground before the high tides begin.”



The press release also states, “significant snow and icing may further compound the storm’s impacts on Thursday. Water will likely be slow to drain from flooded areas. Icing may develop on flooded roads and sidewalks.”

Tune into1620 a.m., local media and internet outlets for latest updates and be alert for additional advisories from the National Weather Service.