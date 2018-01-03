Recreation center plan high on Wall’s 2018 agenda

WALL TOWNSHIP — Dominick DiRocco is completing his one-year term as Wall Township Mayor with positive reflections about 2017 and bright hopes for the coming year.

“A lot of the initiatives that we started this year that we think are important for the township will carry over to 2018, but we’ve laid the groundwork now for important things,” the mayor said.

The biggest announcement comes in the form of improvements to Community Park at the Wall Township Municipal Complex.

According to Mayor DiRocco, this will be the “most significant park enhancement project” the township has performed in several years and will include investing in the construction of a new community center at the north side of the park.

“That’s our big announcement. We’re excited about it,” Mayor DiRocco said, noting the plans are conceptual at this point in time.

Other improvements will include the addition of a roller hockey rink, previously announced by the township, a sand volleyball court, and pavement of the gravel lot by the fairgrounds and the dirt lot by the soccer fields.

The existing 107 parking spaces will be expanded to 190 spaces in the soccer field parking lot, the mayor said. The existing structure currently used to house sports equipment to the east of the lot will also be demolished and replaced.

The project is to be funded by the recent sale of a $1.2 million liquor license and another source of funds that was previously designated for park improvements but never used, the mayor said.

The construction of the roller hockey rink — which replaced previous plans for a splash park — is being funded through a $200,000 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.