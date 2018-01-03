Mayor Nicol discusses the year ahead in Brielle

BRIELLE — Entering his 27th year as head of the governing body of Brielle, Mayor Thomas Nicol discussed what his plans are for 2018 in the borough.

“In 2018 the mayor and council hope to see a number of potential shared service agreements come to fruition with one or more neighboring municipalities,” Mayor Nicol said.

He also discussed plans to achieve the goal and benefits to the borough, both current and future.

“We will continue to strive for additional interlocal agreements as the current ones have been able to demonstrate the mutual advantages to be obtained through greater cooperation between departments such as DPW [and] water utilities,” he said. “The dedication of our DPW, police and administrative personnel have been instrumental in securing these agreements,” the mayor said.

“Our philosophy has been, and will continue to be, that economies of scale can be reached through the sharing of services. However the emphasis has to be on the end game. Such a change must take place without adverse impacts on the community and the work force. Change has to be gradual or it will be resisted by residents and the work force alike.”

