Residents help those in need stay warm this winter

PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH

WALL TOWNSHIP — As temperatures drop this winter, one Wall family is making sure that those in need are provided with coats to stay warm.

Outside of the Coyne residence, located on 18th Avenue between Route 70 and Route 35, a coat rack hangs offering free outerwear for people to take as need be.

“It’s just really been pretty gratifying to watch people … with their kids come and try on coats,” said Brittany Coyne.

The effort started last year right before Halloween when Ms. Coyne started a free library outside her home.

“I just had so many books, and we have a lot of foot traffic on 18th Ave.,” Ms. Coyne said.

From there, the effort grew to include a “scarf pole,” after Ms. Coyne heard mention of a pole that offers free scarves during the winter time on Facebook. Currently, the scarves are tied around a telephone pole.

“We just had a lot of people walking, and everybody seemed really cold, so that’s how we started the scarf pole a year ago, November,” Ms. Coyne said.

According to Ms. Coyne, people were donating new gloves and hats, leading her to set up more hooks on the pole to hang the donations from.

“We were just seeing people take them, and it was amazing,” she said.

This year, as the air grew colder, Ms. Coyne said she knew her family would also be organizing a coat pick up station.

She purchased a rack and put out approximately 11 coats she had received as donations from friends, adding a sign to inform people to take what they need.

The coats range in size, Ms. Coyne said, from infant to 3XL.

“It’s just amazing to see how many coats … we’ve gotten rid of, I want to say, over 70 coats since the day after Thanksgiving,” Ms. Coyne said.

All are welcome to hang coats on empty hangers outside of the Coyne home, as well as scarves, hats, gloves, snow pants and zip up sweats

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.