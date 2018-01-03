Frigid weather has an icy silver lining

PHOTO BY RYAN WELSH

SPRING LAKE — According to Borough Administrator Bryan Dempsey, the ice in the “Cove” section of Spring Lake — the area of the lake behind the large flagpole at Third and Passaic avenues — was opened for ice skating to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The area, about the size of a football field, is constantly monitored by the borough, said Mr. Dempsey.

“We monitor it everyday, checking the ice so it’s a certain thickness and then once it gets below that, we will not allow skating,” said the borough administrator.

The borough will not allow anyone out onto the ice until it reaches a thickness of 5 inches, said Mr. Dempsey, who added that the area for skating is also marked by cones and ropes. Skating outside of the designated area is prohibited.

“It will be coned off so people will know what areas they are allowed to skate on. It’s [also] cleared off, so it’s not hard to tell where [people] can skate because where they can’t skate where there’s still snow on the ice,” said Mr. Dempsey, who added that skating is prohibited on the rest of the lake for the safety of the public.

According to Mr. Dempsey, each year there is a flag raised by the Spring Lake Police Department to signal to the public when its safe to skate.

“Every year that they’ve allowed skating the police department has put up a flag,” said Mr. Dempsey, adding that some years it was not cold enough to ever open the lake up for skating.

“It all depends on if its cold enough or not,” he said.

