Sea of Lights was a unique holiday celebration

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Families from near and far braved the frigid cold Saturday night for the final installment of the annual Sea of Lights at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

Throughout the month of December, the boardwalk was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with holiday decorations, spectacular lights and festive Christmas activities for visitors of all ages, including visits from Santa, holiday games and appearances by beloved Disney characters.

“People love it,” said Hannah Smith, an employee at Jenkinson’s Aquarium.

According to Ms. Smith, the Sea of Lights — which began Dec. 15 — drew quite the crowd this year, with upwards of 1,000 visitors each night.

“In what we consider a slow night [we got] around 600 people,” Ms. Smith said.

“Some of the nights we got over 1,000.”

The aquarium was bustling with visitors of all ages Saturday night, each eager to enjoy the exhibits beneath an elaborate display of holiday lights, ornaments dangling from fishing nets and streamers designed to resemble jellyfish.

“It’s nice, it just gets everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Jo Ann Gambale, of Metuchen.

The highlight of the evening for many families was a visit from Old St. Nick himself, who decided to go scuba diving with some of the fish.

“It’s just something different,” said Jessie Blank, of Oakridge, who surprised her daughter, Sofie, with a visit to the boardwalk.

Sofie quickly joined the crowd of children vying for the man in red’s attention, each attempting to snap a photo as he swam around the tank waving to onlookers.

“He’s here most weekends,” Ms. Smith said of scuba Santa, a popular attraction at the Sea of Lights.

“The scuba Santa is pretty cool,” Ms. Gambale added.

Despite the freezing temperatures, families gathered close to heaters scattered throughout the boardwalk, snapping photos alongside the holiday penguin statues, inflatable decorations and a giant North Pole on their way to face painting and a visit with Cinderella and Belle.

“It’s a fun holiday thing to do,” said Keri Carlton, who stopped by the Sea of Lights for the first time Saturday with her husband, Brad, and sons, Thomas, 5, and William, 1.

“It’s something different,” she said, as the family gathered beside a heater to warm up.