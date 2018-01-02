Over $2 million prepaid in Point Beach 2018 taxes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH- It’s not every day that residents choose to pay the tax man a visit early.

In the borough, over 1,000 residents opted to prepay on their 2018 municipal taxes, in response to a new congressional tax bill that takes effect in 2018 limiting the amount that can be deducted for property taxes on personal income tax filings.

According to Borough Administrator Christine Riehl, by Dec. 29 the borough had collected $2.18 million in 2018 prepaid taxes from 1,082 residents.

According to the borough, $1.92 million of the total went toward the first and second quarters of 2018, and $259,909 in estimated 3rd quarter payments.

“We do not have a tax rate or amounts levied for the second half of 2018, but residents are sending it in regardless,” Ms. Riehl said.

In 2016, residents prepaid $406,570 in 2017 taxes.

“Because [Dec.] 31st was on a weekend, we are accepting payments through close of business today, and have had a steady stream of residents come in and pay,” Ms. Riehl said Tuesday.

According to the Internal Revenue Service website, “whether a taxpayer is allowed a deduction for the prepayment of state or local real property taxes in 2017 depends on whether the taxpayer makes the payment in 2017 and the real property taxes are assessed prior to 2018.

“A prepayment of anticipated real property taxes that have not been assessed prior to 2018 are not deductible in 2017. State or local law determines whether and when a property tax is assessed, which is generally when the taxpayer becomes liable for the property tax imposed,” according to the website