Leatrice A. DiBiase

Leatrice A. DiBiase, 91, of Wall Township, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at the Reformed Church Home in Old Bridge.

Leatrice was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and had resided in Irvington from 1951 until moving to Wall Township in 1981. As a resident of Irvington, she was a member of the