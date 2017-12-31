Year in Review 2017: Storm project dominates Lavallette’s year

LAVALLETTE — This has been a year dominated by news of the schedule for the federal Storm Water Reduction Management Project, which borough officials have been eagerly awaiting.

JANUARY

Members of the governing body rejoiced after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a contract for a 14-mile dune system, which would run through Lavallette. The federal Storm Water Reduction Management Project is designed to protect northern Ocean County from major storms like Superstorm Sandy.

The borough started the year with discussions of entering into a shared service agreement to provide Seaside Park with construction, zoning and code enforcement.

Also this month, a Superior Court judge heard arguments in a case involving the Lavallette Volunteer Fire Company and a volunteer firefighter who was seeking access to company documents after being denied the records.

