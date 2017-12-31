Year In Review 2017: Boro police tackled heroin epidemic head-on

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Police Department announced its participation this year in a new program aimed at assisting, rather than prosecuting, those struggling with addiction as part of an effort to stem the epidemic of opioid addiction.

The police department joined several other Ocean County municipalities in the Blue HART [Heroin Addiction Response Team] program, an initiative of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, which offers a path out of addiction.

The Blue HART program allows substance abusers to turn themselves in at participating police departments and be referred for treatment without the threat of charges or jail.

“If we’re able to save just one life with this program then it has accomplished 100 percent of its function. One life saved is priceless. The more we help people addicted to narcotics and opioids the better we all are,” said Chief of Police Richard Larsen.

