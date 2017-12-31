Year in Review 2017: The Trump-less yearbook

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall High School made unwelcome national news in mid-2017 with a hot-button controversy over edits made to the school yearbook.

When news broke that references to President Donald Trump had been scrubbed from the T-shirt of one student, the vest of another and a quote removed from a freshman class officer, the Wall Township School District suspended a faculty member effective June 12 and launched an investigation.

Grant Berardo, a WHS junior, had been wearing a shirt with “Trump Make America Great Again” across his chest, a logo nowhere to be found in the published yearbook.

Similarly, junior Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago had a Trump logo edited from his vest. His sister, Montana, had wanted a Trump quote to caption her freshman class president photo. The quote was not included in the published yearbook.

The district never released the name of the suspended teacher as “personnel have a right to confidentiality,” Superintendent Cheryl Dyer said. However, according to the district’s website, the 2017 yearbook advisor was Susan Parsons.

On Sunday, June 11, Board President Allison Connolly addressed district parents stating the district was working “to provide a propert resolution,” deeming the allegations “disturbing.”

A call was made to reprint the yearbooks, which gained further attention when President Trump responded to the issue via Facebook.

“Thank you Wyatt and Montana — two young Americans who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in. Our movement to #MAGA is working because of great people like you!” the president’s post read.

The district made the announcement that the yearbooks would be reprinted, Trump references and all, with the $10,000 cost covered by private donations.

The 200 new yearbooks were funded through a $3,000 donation from Lors Photography Inc., in addition to a $5,279 donation from Joseph Berardo, Grant’s father. Jostens, the company responsible for printing the yearbooks, issued a $1,500 credit, bringing the reprinting cost from $9,779 to $8,279.

