Year in Review 2017: School issues and a retirement

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Parent concerns over the way Avon Elementary School [AES] was being led, along with a high teacher turnover rate and the unpopular nonrenewal of an AES teacher led to a tumultous school year.

A major change was also ahead for the borough with the retirement of Avon legend, Tim Gallagher.

Anyone who spent a decent amount of time in Avon knew Tim Gallagher.

Mr. Gallagher was born and raised in Avon and returned after his college years. He opened a restaurant called The Rescue Tavern, spent summers as a lifeguard and later spent 20 years of service as borough clerk.

Some of the more recent projects Mr. Gallagher handled as administrator included the paving of all roads in town, along with new curbs, gutters and ecofriendly storm drains; placing a new sewer plant underground on Ocean Avenue; the new design atop the water tower; the relining of 30 percent of waterlines in town; upgrades to Volunteer Park funded entirely with grant monies, and many building improvements including the 2-year-old marina, also with a large portion of grant money.

Superstorm Sandy had taken apart the borough’s Public Works quarters, the pavilion and the boardwalk. Mr. Gallagher oversaw the restoration of each, even personally designing the new beach pavilion.

What was ahead for Mr. Gallagher? He bought a boat and sailed off to the British Virgin Islands, to be missed by Avon residents.

