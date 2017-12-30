Year in Review 2017: Endless Waypoint 622 variance hearings

BRIELLE — The long-running deliberations of the planning board over a variance request from the restaurant Waypoint 622 dominated borough headlines in 2017 and will continue into January.

Objections filed by resident Thomas Stuhrmann of Ocean Avenue resulted in a series of marathon hearings on the matter, with hours of competing testimony on whether restrictions should be placed on outdoor music at Waypoint.

Parking spaces at Waypoint 622 has been another point of contention. Based on usable space and boat slips, the current restaurant parking lot does not have enough stalls to legally satisfy needs.

As a solution, Waypoint is proposing a shared use of the adjacent Hoffman’s Marina lot which is also owned by Larry Grafas, the owner of Waypoint.

The hearings have also touched on changes in the restaurant’s deck, seating capacity and a 1978 zoning board resolution which restricted the hours of operation and number of seats for Union Landing, a restaurant which previously operated at the location.

Further hearings are anticipated before a final decision is rendered by the planning board.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.