Year in Review: Foodtown site, opioid fight highlight 2017

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In March 2017, The Ocean Star began coverage of Brick Township, bringing dedicated print news coverage to the area.

Development dominated headlines throughout the year, most significantly, the redevelopment of the former Foodtown site, which is slated to be transformed into a shopping center and indoor sports complex.

In May, Mayor John Ducey announced a redevelopment agreement with M&M at Route 70 LLC. that calls for the 10-acre property to be subdivided into two lots. The front 4.85 acre portion will feature three retail pads, including a restaurant. The back 6.05 acres will be developed into a privately owned and operated 79,000 square- foot indoor sports facility.

