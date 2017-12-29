Year in Review 2017: Point Beach remains calm and carries on

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — It has been an eventful year in the borough.

Some of the most memorable events included the state using the borough as a staging ground for a fight against federal summer flounder regulations; a fatal crash in the Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix; and the banning of marijuana dispensaries from the borough.

JANUARY

During the first week of the new year, there was a five-car accident at the foot of the southbound side of the Route 35 bridge.

That month also saw a tense stand-off between police and a borough resident who had barricaded himself in his home on Atlantic Avenue. Police were checking on the state of a resident. after receiving a phone call asking for a welfare check. Police had been warned he had a weapon when they arrived at the home. He was later arrested after a county tactical response team arrived on the scene. The borough also started discussions on building a skate park, which over the course of the year would become a hot button issue.

