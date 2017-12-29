Year In Review 2017: Dedication of borough hall a milestone

BAY HEAD — Five years after Superstorm Sandy left a trail of destruction up and down the Jersey Shore, the borough marked a momentous occasion in its recovery, celebrating the grand opening of the new borough hall building on Bridge Avenue.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 17, with many local, state and county offi- cials, as well as community members, coming together to celebrate.

“Back on Oct. 29, 2012 the worst storm in our history hit this barrier island and the town of Bay Head,” Mayor William Curtis said.

“This is the culmination of nearly five years of work to bring this town back to where it is today.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.