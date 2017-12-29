Year in Review 2017: Beach fill, borough hall mark progress in the borough

PHOTO COURTESY OF ED O’MALLEY

MANTOLOKING — The borough took key steps in restoring the coastal community to its pre-Superstorm Sandy state in 2017.

The long awaited renovation of Borough Hall, which was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy, began to take shape, giving residents a tangible sign of recovery.

Also in 2017, the United States Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment project landed in Mantoloking.

Designed to bolster the shoreline, the replenishment project will construct a 14-mile dune system which will span from the Manasquan Inlet to the Barnegat Inlet as well as rebuild the Mantoloking beach.

