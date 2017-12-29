Midstreams Road Bridge closure leaves local businesses struggling

*BRCK Bridge_rw_9025

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local business owners are feeling the effect of the Midstreams Road Bridge closure in the loss of customers at an already slow time of the year.

“This is seriously a big impact on us,” said Anthony Ingoglia, executive chef at Reels at Pier 281, located off Princeton Avenue less than a mile from the bridge.

“We’re about 50 percent down from when they closed the bridge … We’re all crying on this street.”

When the county announced plans to replace the 55-year-old Midstreams Bridge, which showed signs of advanced deterioration, officials assured residents and business owners that one lane would be kept open for traffic through construction, which was estimated to take approximately one year.

However, once crews began to demolish the bridge they discovered the support system that was supposed to be in place to anchor the bridge did not exist, thus rendering the bridge unsafe for drivers.

As a result, the bridge has remained closed since Nov. 8. “It’s disturbing that it’s in this situation, that it wasn’t known about beforehand that the bridge wasn’t structurally sound to go down to one lane,” said Councilman Paul Mummolo.

While the closure and resulting detours have been inconvenient for residents, they has proven extremely detrimental for the businesses located on Princeton Avenue, such as the Princeton Deli and Convenience Store and the Windward Tavern.

For Mr. Ingoglia, closing the bridge cut the restaurant off from the many customers who travel from Point Pleasant or Mantoloking to dine with him.

“It’s the winter season, we’re not doing the number we usually do in the summer. It’s very difficult,” he said. “If this continues through the summer, we’re a shore restaurant, we’re busy in the summer and kind of quiet in the winter. this basically just shut off the valve.”

