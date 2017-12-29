Knights cook up Christmas joy

POINT PLEASANT — The Knights of Columbus Council 7926 embraced the season of giving by putting on their aprons and cooking up a feast to bring Christmas comfort to those in need.

Dozens of Knights and volunteers prepared and delivered upwards of 1,200 meals Dec. 22 and 23, from the modest kitchen at St. Martha Church.

“The 1,200 meals is the highest number we have ever delivered in our meals program history,” said Grand Knight Ed Wolff.

“The need is there and … our goal is to feed everybody we can.”

According to Mr. Wolff, the food distribution program started off small when it was initiated more than a decade ago, but has grown through word of mouth, with many civic organizations, schools and other community outreach programs contacting the Knights.

“About 1,240 meals were prepared, packaged and delivered,” Mr. Wolff said.

“We do a lot in Brick, Point Pleasant, Point Pleasant Beach, we go down a little bit into Toms River and we’re trying to expand it … in terms of reaching out to more places.

“I am always of the opinion that no child in my country should ever go to bed hungry, but especially so on a holiday, on Christmas Day. No adult or child should have to go to bed hungry that day.

“We are going to keep going to different school districts, various government agencies and … let them know this is available.”

