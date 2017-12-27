Year in Review 2017: Sea Girt celebrates 100th birthday

Sea Girt marked its 100th year as a municipality with a two-day bash in September that followed more than a year of intense planning by officials and volunteers.

It began on the evening of Friday, Sept. 8 with a beachview fireworks show executed by Serpico Pyrotechnics and funded courtesy of Manasquan Bank — a show promoted as the biggest ever in Monmouth County.

The Sea Girt boardwalk was filled with guests from near and far, while many oth- ers neighbors enjoyed the fireworks from the comfort of their yards.

The celebration continued into the morning of Sept. 9 with a parade through the borough to honor both the Sea Girt Centennial and the 100th birthday of the Sea Girt Fire Department.

The 1.5-mile parade designed by resident Robert Ferguson featured the Sea Girt fire and police departments and many local groups.