Year in Review 2017: Sea Girt celebrates 100th birthday

SEA GIRT — When Sea Girt residents recall 2017, they will probably remember the borough’s celebration of a lifetime.
Sea Girt marked its 100th year as a municipality with a two-day bash in September that followed more than a year of intense planning by officials and volunteers.
It began on the evening of Friday, Sept. 8 with a beachview fireworks show executed by Serpico Pyrotechnics and funded courtesy of Manasquan Bank — a show promoted as the biggest ever in Monmouth County.
The Sea Girt boardwalk was filled with guests from near and far, while many oth- ers neighbors enjoyed the fireworks from the comfort of their yards.
The celebration continued into the morning of Sept. 9 with a parade through the borough to honor both the Sea Girt Centennial and the 100th birthday of the Sea Girt Fire Department.
The 1.5-mile parade designed by resident Robert Ferguson featured the Sea Girt fire and police departments and many local groups.
The Sea Girt Elementary School Band, Christian Brothers Academy Pipes and Drums, New Jersey State Po- lice Pipes and Drums of the Blue and Gold, the 63rd Army Band, Friendly Sons of Shillelagh Pipe Band and Bushwackers Drum and Bugle, while they marched down Washington Boulevard.
“It was everything that I wanted and everything that I expected … It was nice to have a combined parade that celebrated both the town and the fire department … There were so many people that helped on this parade,” said Mr. Ferguson.
Residents lingered around The Plaza, enjoying a barbecue before getting their dancing shoes on for the centennial finale — a sold-out reception, welcoming nearly 800 guests under big tents at the National Guard Training Camp.
