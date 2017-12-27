Year in Review 2017: Outsourcing services to Belmar

The South Belmar First Aid Squad and the South Belmar Fire Department will be closing for good in 2018 and the borough will pay for the two services to be provided by Belmar.

This decision was made at the Dec. 19 borough council meeting, the final one for the year.

The Lake Como Police Department was disbanded in 2016 and the Belmar Police Department took over those duties, with police services being paid for by Lake Como.