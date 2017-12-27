Year in Review 2017: Events draw crowds to Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — Lobster Fest drew 70,000 people to Bradley Beach 2017, the high water mark of the borough’s growing popularity as a destination.

The annual June event, which raises money for the borough, the fire department and other community causes, was one of several that tested the ability of the borough to absorb big event crowds.

The borough passed the test, according to Chief of Police Leonard Guida, who said Lobster Fest posed no problems for law enforcement officials despite a 10,000 person increase in attendance over 2016.

Big crowds from out of town are still viewed as an unwelcome nuisance by some borough residents but Mayor Gary Engelstad noted, “We’re in competition with Asbury Park; their badges are $1.50 less than ours. We can’t sit back and say, ‘It’s a nice day, they will come.’ Stuff has to be taking place.”

Other borough events included the arts council’s Shakespeare at the Beach, tourism’s Spicy Saturday, Howl-o-ween and the Bon fire at the Beachfront.

Other events that got in on the fun were the Bradley 5K, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the Bradley Beach Car Show and the Christmas tree and menorah lightings.

Cars and motorcycles, live music, food trucks, and vendors lined the waterfront on Ocean Avenue at the Bradley Beach Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, which was once again well-attended and provided another weekend of summer after Labor Day.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.