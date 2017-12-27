Miss Monmouth County is an 18-year-old Belmar woman

BELMAR — Belmar can now claim a Miss Monmouth County.

Belmar resident Jade Glab [at left in photo], an 18-year-old freshman at Brookdale Community College, was crowned Miss Monmouth County on Sunday Dec. 10. She will now go on to compete in the Miss New Jersey contest that will be held in Ocean City in June. She will be the youngest Miss New Jersey contestant and if she were to advance, she would be competing in the Miss America Contest in the fall.

The state and local contests are part of the Miss America contest, which is run by the Miss America Organization, a nonprofit that “is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually in cash awards and in-kind tuition waivers,” according to its website.

Ms. Glab graduated from Belmar Elementary School and Red Bank Regional High School and has been competing in pageants since she was 14, however, this was the first she represented Monmouth County in the competition.

“It’s definitely really humbling because the best thing about being Miss Monmouth County is the fact that I am able to represent my own county … it’s a really humbling feeling and I’m really excited for the year. Since I live so close … I have so many opportunities to go out there and do community service and promote my platform,” said Ms. Glab.





