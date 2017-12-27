Claire G. Pender

Claire G. Pender, 88, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at Care One of Wall. 

Claire was born in Kearny on July 10, 1929. She lived in Jersey City for a short while before moving to Lyndhurst and returning to Jersey City where she attend eighth grade at PS 28 and