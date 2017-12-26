Jeanne E. McCurry [née Mueller], 96, of Avon, born in 1921 in Neptune City, passed away on December 21, 2017.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward.
She is survived by her three children, John and wife Norah, Joyce Murphy and husband David, and Timothy; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She ha
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)