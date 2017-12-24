Santas play the back nine before Christmas, for a cause

By
Michael Nunes
-
0
111 views
[PHOTOS BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
 
MANASQUAN- It​ ​all​ ​began​ ​as​ ​a​ ​joke​ ​between​ ​father​ ​and​ ​son. 
  
But​ ​what​ ​started​ ​as​ ​a​ ​father​ ​and​ ​son​ ​game​ ​of​ ​golf​ ​dressed​ ​as​ ​Santa​ ​Claus​ ​turned​ ​into​ ​the DiCroce​ ​Santa​ ​Claus​ ​Open​ ​Golf​ ​Tournament,​ ​​ ​with​ ​45​ ​golfers​ ​dressed​ ​as​ ​St.​ ​Nick​ ​hitting​ ​the links​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Manasquan​ ​River​ ​Golf​ ​Club in Brielle.  
 
“This​ ​is​ ​an​ ​event​ ​that​ ​my​ ​son​ ​and​ ​I​ ​started​ ​a​ ​couple​ ​years​ ​ago​ ​kind​ ​of​ ​as​ ​just​ ​a​ ​joke.​ ​We came​ ​over​ ​here​ ​in​ ​Santa​ ​suits​ ​just​ ​to​ ​play​ ​nine​ ​holes​ ​of​ ​golf​ ​on​ ​Christmas​ ​Eve​ ​day,”​ said ​Joseph DiCroce​, dressed​ ​up​ ​as​ ​old​ ​St.​ ​Nick on Saturday.  ​
 
Bu the ​very​ ​next​ ​year​ ​some​ ​of​ ​his​ ​friends wanted​ ​in​ ​on​ ​the​ ​action,​ ​and​ ​from​ ​there​ ​it​ ​just​ ​snowballed. 
 
“This​ ​year​ ​I​ ​shot​ ​out​ ​an​ ​email​ ​to​ ​the​ ​club​ ​members​ ​to​ ​see​ ​who​ ​is​ ​interested​ ​in​ ​playing,​ ​and 45​ ​guys​ ​answered,” Mr. DeCroce said.
 
On ​​the​​ ​​course on Dec. 23,​​ ​​there​​ ​​was​​ ​​no​​ ​​Dasher​​ ​​or​​ ​​Dancer​​ ​​or​​ ​​Prancer​​ ​​and​​ ​​Vixen —  ​​the Santas​​ ​​dashed away ​​in​​ ​​a​​ ​​golf​​ ​​carts.​​ ​​Although​​ ​​with​​ ​​the​​ ​​slight​​ ​​fog​​ ​​on​​ ​​the​​ ​​course​​ ​​that Saturday morning​​ ​​they​​ ​​probably could have used some help from Rudolph.  
 
In​ ​the​ ​true​ ​Christmas​ ​spirit,​ ​the ​Santa​ ​Clauses​ ​played​ ​the​ ​back​ ​nine​ ​for​ ​a​ ​good​ ​cause.  
 
“We​ ​have​ ​to​ ​raise​ ​some​ ​money​ ​if​ ​we​ ​are​ ​doing​ ​this​ ​as​ ​Santa​ ​Claus,​ ​and​ ​we​ ​wanted​ ​to​ ​do something​ ​this​ ​year​ ​to​ ​give​ ​back​ ​to​ ​the​ ​kids​ ​so​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​club​ ​members​ ​here​ ​suggested​ ​to me​, ‘Let’s​ ​do​ ​Squan-A-Thon,”​ ​Mr. DeCroce ​said,​ ​adding​ ​that​ ​it​ ​was​ ​the​ desire of all involved​ ​that the​ ​funds​ ​they raised stay ​local.  
  
​ ​Squan-A-Thon​ ​is​ ​a​ ​charity​ ​run​ ​by​ ​students​ ​at​ ​Manasquan​ ​High​ ​School​ ​to ​help​ ​provide emotional​ ​and​ ​financial​ ​assistance​ ​to​ ​local​ ​families​ ​who​ ​have​ ​children​ ​suffering ​from pediatric​ ​cancer​ ​and​ ​other​ ​serious​ ​illnesses.​ ​Each​ ​of​ ​the​ ​members​ ​gave​ ​a​ ​private​ ​donation to​ ​the​ ​charity.
 
As for the golf, the winning Santa was Eric Bigelsen, of Point Pleasant.
 

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

  