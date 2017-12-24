Santas play the back nine before Christmas, for a cause

[PHOTOS BY DANIELLA HEMINGHAUS]
MANASQUAN- It all began as a joke between father and son.
But what started as a father and son game of golf dressed as Santa Claus turned into the DiCroce Santa Claus Open Golf Tournament, with 45 golfers dressed as St. Nick hitting the links at the Manasquan River Golf Club in Brielle.
“This is an event that my son and I started a couple years ago kind of as just a joke. We came over here in Santa suits just to play nine holes of golf on Christmas Eve day,” said Joseph DiCroce, dressed up as old St. Nick on Saturday.
Bu the very next year some of his friends wanted in on the action, and from there it just snowballed.
“This year I shot out an email to the club members to see who is interested in playing, and 45 guys answered,” Mr. DeCroce said.
On the course on Dec. 23, there was no Dasher or Dancer or Prancer and Vixen — the Santas dashed away in a golf carts. Although with the slight fog on the course that Saturday morning they probably could have used some help from Rudolph.
In the true Christmas spirit, the Santa Clauses played the back nine for a good cause.
“We have to raise some money if we are doing this as Santa Claus, and we wanted to do something this year to give back to the kids so one of the club members here suggested to me, ‘Let’s do Squan-A-Thon,” Mr. DeCroce said, adding that it was the desire of all involved that the funds they raised stay local.
Squan-A-Thon is a charity run by students at Manasquan High School to help provide emotional and financial assistance to local families who have children suffering from pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses. Each of the members gave a private donation to the charity.
As for the golf, the winning Santa was Eric Bigelsen, of Point Pleasant.
