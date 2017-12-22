Memorial squeezes out last-second win over Brick Township

BRICK – The Brick Memorial boys basketball team defeated Brick Township on Thursday night, 51-50, inside the Harold “Hank” Handchen Gym at Brick Township High School.

Jake Sliazis scored the game-winning basket off a baseline pass from Vinny Hernandez with 9.7 seconds left. Sliazis finished with six points.

The Dragons had a last attempt for the win but missed the shot, giving the ball back to Memorial under the Brick basket.

Throwing the ball down the court as time expired, the Mustangs bench stormed the court, rallying around Sliazis.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “[Brick] is one of the hardest places to play. It’s small and echoes from the student sections screaming. You just have to stay in the zone and we ended up pulling it through.”

Vinny Vecchione led the Mustangs with 14 points and followed by Hernandez with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kyle Sullivan led Brick on offense with 13 points, all coming in the third quarter. Dan Venezia contributed with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

