Leon F. LaPoint, 70, of Brick, formerly of Wall, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at his home.
Born in Newark, Lee grew up in Union and had lived in North Edison and then Wall for 27 years and has been residing in Brick for the past seven years.
Mr. LaPoint is a
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)