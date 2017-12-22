Bradley Beach dancer stars in The Nutcracker

[PHOTO COURTESY OF PERFORMING ARTS ENSEMBLE]

This story was written by Dylan Josephson

BRADLEY BEACH — Alana Gerdes, a young dancer from Bradley Beach, will star as Clara in the Performing Arts Ensemble production of The Nutcracker at the Middletown Arts Center on 36 Church St., Middletown. The Dec. 29 show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Alana also performed as Clara and several other characters in the beloved Christmas ballet on Nov. 12, at the Algonquin Theatre in Manasquan.

Students from Ocean Dance Force joined the PAE in the performance. “The girls were amazing dancers and made the show extra special,” said Alana’s mother, Cheryl Gerdes.

Alana said, “I played Clara, a snowflake and I danced in Waltz of the Flowers. Past years I have been everything from a mouse, angel, candy cane, gingerbread … ”

As with all of its productions, the PAE had been hard at work for months preparing for the show.

“We practice all year long, even during the summer, because we do shows in the spring and summer,” Alana said. “We start rehearsing Nutcracker in September.”

“The show is magical to watch,” she said. “The backdrops, music, costumes … as well as our local talented dancers, are wonderful and I truly enjoy every minute.”

The PAE is a non-profit dance company and a member of the Monmouth County Arts Council. Their programs are made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Alana has been dancing since the age of 3 and she has been part of the PAE for about 12 years, taking part in many shows, all over the east coast.

“As part of [PAE] I have been in Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, Wizard of Oz, Swan Lake, Coppelia, Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and other performances in Disney, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center,” she said.

“Alana has gained self confidence to perform on any stage with the help of the [PAE],” Mrs. Gerdes said. “All of the dancers become one big family!”

