40th annual SGES Holiday Sing-a-long

SEA GIRT — Santa and Elsa made guest appearances at the 2018 Holiday Sing-a-long at Sea Girt Elementary School.

For the past 40 years, the Sea Girt Elementary School [SGES] and community have come together during the holiday season for a morning of fun filled singing.

The event, held this year on Friday, Dec. 22, is hosted by the eighth grade class and features different holiday songs. The words for each song is shown on a big projector with slides for every song that were put together by different eighth-graders so all are involved.

Surprise guest and former second grade teacher Greg Ryan started off the sing-a-long, which was standing room only, by playing guitar and singing “When a Child is Born” with the current teachers. Even though the song had not been rehearsed beforehand, the performance was met with a round of applause from all in attendance.

The sing-a-long had a total of 22 songs that were led by the eighth grade students, along with some selections being played by the SGES band and even one song played by the third grade class on their recorders. Near the end of the festivities, math teacher Cathy Gray came out dressed as Elsa for a group rendition of “Let It Go” and Santa Claus made his way down the aisle during “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” The sing-a-long was accompanied by music and drama teacher Marty Mundie on guitar.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.