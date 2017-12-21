Salvation Army gives the gift of Christmas

[PHOTO BY MARK R. SULLIVAN]
BRICK TOWNSHIP — An army of volunteers — men, women and children — were clearly on a mission last Sunday, running around packaging toys, clothing and other gifts to ensure no township family would go without some Christmas cheer this holiday season.
The volunteers were preparing for the 12th Salvation Army Gift Drive on Dec. 17 at the post on Mantoloking Road. The gift drive supports approximately 450 students and their families from the Brick Township School District with gifts and groceries, making it one of the largest gift drives the Salvation Army coordinates in New Jersey.
“This is an amazing community effort,” said Esther Leon, a Salvation Army representative.
“This is one of our largest distributions. We do this every year. We organize it, we work with the schools and it is all about the children and families.”
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. around 20 to 30 volunteers, including youth from local service organizations, district teachers and officials and many families, came together to organize and distribute gifts collected by the Salvation Army through drives and giving tree donations.
The piles of donated gifts were organ- ized by gender, size or age, and packaged up and distributed to families in need.
“We have a lot more volunteers than we normally get,” Ms. Leon said.
“This is a great opportunity for people that are trying to do community service hours … and it works perfect. The amazing part about it is that people are so willing and want to help. This is their community and they work along with us and together we get this huge task accomplished. It is absolutely awesome.”
