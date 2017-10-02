Wall comes up a few plays short in loss to Long Branch

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall football team held an explosive Long Branch offense to just 21 points, but came up a few plays short in a 21-14 loss to the Green Wave on Friday night.

It was the first loss of the season for Wall, as the team dropped to 3-1.

Chevesse Covin broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Eddie Scott caught a touchdown pass from Dylan Richey off a trick play, but the Knights were intercepted late in the fourth quarter on a potential game-tying drive.

The close loss will serve as motivation as the Knights head to Red Bank Catholic this Friday to take on the undefeated Caseys [4-0].