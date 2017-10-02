Virginia G. Andrews, 92, of Toms River passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick with her family by her side.
She was born and raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, graduated from Upper Darby High School and received her B.A. in music from West Chester University. Virginia
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)