Thorpe, Netterman put Mustangs on top in double overtime win

SAYREVILLE – The gridiron battle between Sayreville and Brick Memorial Friday night featured an extra measure of drama, extending into two overtimes before ending in a 22-21 Mustang victory.

It was the third consecutive win for the Mustangs, bringing their record to 3-1.

Brick Memorial would take the game off a Tony Thorpe rushing touchdown, which resulting in a gutsy call by head coach Walt Currie to go for two.

Blaine Netterman then sealed the win for the Mustangs waltzing into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the one point win.

Netterman and Thorpe combined for a total of three touchdowns and continue to be a power house in the Mustangs’ rushing game.

Brick Memorial looks for their fourth win against Central Regional this Friday, at home, kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

