Rita Marie McKeown [nee Coleman]

By
Erin Brautigan
-
0
4 views

Rita Marie McKeown [nee Coleman], 83, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at The Chelsea at Brick.

Mrs. McKeown was a payroll accountant and owner at Coleman Management in Sea Bright before retiring many years ago. She was a member of St. Martha’s RC Church in Point

SHARE
Erin Brautigan
Erin Brautigan
Erin Brautigan is a Reporter for The Coast Star and The Ocean Star. She can be reached at 732-223-0076 Ext 26 or by email at ebrautigan@thecoaststar.com.