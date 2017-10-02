Man gets 25 years for sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

FREEHOLD — Santiago Gonzalez-Ruiz, 59, of Freehold, was sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for the repeated sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl that occurred in Lake Como, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Monday.

The sentencing came Friday, Sept. 29. Mr. Gonzalez-Ruiz was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child in April, a press release from the prosecutor’s office states.

According to the release, the sexual assaults took place over a six-month period when the 7-year-old girl would spend weekends at the defendant’s home on 17th Avenue under the care of family members.

The victim reported the assaults to her mother in March 2015, which were then reported to the police. An investigation was conducted by the Lake Como Police Department and the Special Victims Bureau of the prosecutor’s office.

Mr. Gonzalez-Ruiz fled Lake Como when the investigation began, eventually being located by the United States Marshals Service. He was arrested on April 13, 2015 in Glen Cove New York and has been held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution since that date, the release states.

According to the release, Mr. Gonzalez-Ruiz was sentenced on the most serious charge under the Jessica Lunsford Act, which requires anyone convicted of aggravated sexual assault be sentenced to no less than 25 years in New Jersey State Prison, with a minimum of 25 years of parole ineligibility.

He will be required to register under Megan’s Law and will be placed on Parole Supervision for Life, the release states.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.