Laura Chowansky was a champ for Warriors

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six individuals and two team son Nov. 5 at Crystal Point in Point Pleasant. The following is a profile of one of the Class of 2017 inductees.

Like nearly all young athletes coming to Manasquan High School in the mid 1990’s, Laura Chowansky had not played field hockey before high school.

Chowansky, a 1999 graduate, who will be inducted into the Manasquan High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, thought her sport was going to be basketball.

Chowansky would end up winning a Shore Conference title and a national title playing field hockey.

She was thrilled and a little overwhelmed to be selected into the Manasquan High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The call came during a slightly hectic time for Chowansky. “I was surprised,’’ said Chowansky. “Very surprised. It happened in a crazy time in my life, the phone call came on my anniversary and I had a baby the next day. A lot of good things happened in the month of May.’’

Chowansky had played both basketball and softball for a long time before coming to Manasquan High School.

“In elementary school at Sea Girt my dream was to play basketball, [in high school],’’ said Chowansky. “I tried field hockey for the first time as a freshman at Manasquan.’’

Once Chowansky left Sea Girt and arrived at Manasquan and into her college athletic career, she would play for a hall of fame coach in every varsity sport. She played for Pat Barnaba, the only female coach in the Manasquan High School Hall of Fame, in field hockey and softball.

Chowansky would play two years of varsity basketball at Manasquan for Dick Johnson, also a member of the Manasquan High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

At The College of New Jersey Chowansky played field hockey for the Lions for Sharon Pfluger, who is in the NCAA Hall of Fame and has recorded over 1,000 victories in field hockey and lacrosse combined.

During her recruiting visit the Lions players guaranteed her a national title if she came to TCNJ.

They delivered, Chowansky won an NCAA Division III national title her freshman season. The team would reach the NCAA Final Four three out of the four years she played for the Lions.

Chowansky graduated with a degree in health and exercise science and has been a physical therapist for 10 years.

