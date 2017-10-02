Dorris White

Doris White, 69, of Neptune, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Imperial Care Center in Neptune.

Doris had lived happily in Folsom Group Home in Hammonton Township for 40 years where she had many friends. She enjoyed playing basketball, doing puzzles and she had an overwhelming love for animals.

Doris was predeceased