Dorris White

Doris White, 69, of Neptune, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Imperial Care Center in Neptune.
Doris had lived happily in Folsom Group Home in Hammonton Township for 40 years where she had many friends. She enjoyed playing basketball, doing puzzles and she had an overwhelming love for animals.
Doris was predeceased
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)