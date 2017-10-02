Connie R. Smith

Connie R. Smith, 62, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.

She was born in Elizabeth and lived at the beach most of her life, moving to Point Pleasant 20 years ago. Connie loved the beach, the mountains, her family and, most of all, Jesus. She and her husband, Mark, went