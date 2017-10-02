Brick Township falls hard to St. John Vianney

HOLMDEL — The Brick Township football team fell hard last Friday night in a battle of the unbeaten against St. John Vianney, 42-0.

The two teams met last year on Brick’s turf where the Dragons fell by a touchdown in a rainy overtime drama.

But this year’s game ran a little different as the Dragons fell to the Lancers in a shutout. The Dragons were able to only earn two first downs in the game, one off a big 79-yard run by kicker/tailback, Jacob Wynkoop.

Sophomore Anthony Prato came in to relieve junior quarterback Jimmy Leblo who was helped off the field due to an injury in the loss.

Brick Township will look to regain a winning streak this Saturday night as they head to Toms River South, kickoff is at 7 p.m.

