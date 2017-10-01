It was downhill fun at the Brielle Coaster Derby

BRIELLE – Atop Schoolhouse Road, more than two dozen derby cars — one powder blue, another bearing the Brielle Police logo and a third donning the green, white and orange colors of the Irish flag — are lined up next to each other as they wait for their owners to hop in for a downhill ride.

Wearing their racing best, nearly 30 participants tightened their helmets and put on their game faces before cruising down to the finish line in their kit-assembled or homemade vehicles during the 2017 Brielle Coaster Derby Saturday, Sept. 30.

Hosted by the Brielle Parks and Recreation Commission, second to eighth grades from Brielle, Manasquan and Wall Township quenched their need for speed, battling it out to see who would have the fastest time to take first place during this year’s event.

“There is this sensation of just being in control of how fast or how slow you go,” said Brielle resident Liam Curran, who took home first place during the derby. “I am very, very excited to have won.”